ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the NC Highway Patrol said a child was taken to the hospital in serious condition Friday afternoon after being struck by a car.
It happened on Aztec Lane off Louisiana Avenue near Asheville.
Troopers said the boy was on his stomach, riding a skateboard when he was struck by a car that was backing up.
The child was taken to Mission Hospital for treatment.
Troopers said no charges have been filed.
