GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Troopers said a Louisiana man faces a list of charges after an attempted Greenville County traffic stop led to a chase on I-85 Tuesday afternoon.
Troopers said they attempted to pull over a Mazda SUV for an improper lane change on I-85 North near White Horse Road.
The driver did not stop and a chase ensued.
During the chase, the Mazda hit another car.
A spokesman for the Greenville County Sheriff's Office, the agency investigating the crash, said the vehicle troopers were pursuing rear-ended another vehicle at the US 276 exit ramp.
The chase continued until troopers were able to box in the vehicle near the Woodruff Road exit ramp.
The driver then tried to run off but troopers said he was quickly apprehended.
The driver was identified as Bobby Harris Jr. of New Orleans, LA.
Harris was charged with trafficking heroin, trafficking ecstasy, trafficking cocaine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, unlawful possession of a handgun, failure to stop for blue lights, and child endangerment.
Two people were taken to the hospital with injuries after the crash near US 276.
No other details were immediately available.
