SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - A crash along Interstate 26 is blocking all lanes in Spartanburg, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Troopers said the crash happened just after 10:30 a.m. on the eastbound side of I-26 near exit 35 or Walnut Grove Road.
According to SCHP, a fire truck was unoccupied in the road while firefighters were working a vehicle fire in the area.
The firefighter was struck by a tractor trailer, but no injuries have been reported, troopers say.
Crews are currently on scene working to clear the interstate.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more on possible detour routes.
