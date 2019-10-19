ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a collision that left all lanes of an Upstate highway blocked Saturday evening.
SCHP's collision tracker website indicates it unfolded just after 5:20 p.m. on US-76, also known as Clemson Boulevard, near the intersection with Williams Street. Further details were not immediately available.
The scene was cleared around 7:30 p.m.
We've reached out to troopers for more details.
Stay tuned for updates as we get them.
