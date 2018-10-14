ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- Troopers said an Anderson man has died following a collision early Sunday morning.
The incident occurred at 2:15 a.m. on Whitehall Road.
According to troopers, the driver was operating a 2010 Nissan Versa when he ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a metal utility pole.
He was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.
The Anderson County Coroner's Office identified the driver as 23-year-old Juwan Andrew Jenkins.
The coroner's office said Jenkins had alcohol in his system.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.