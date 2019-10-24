ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says charges are pending for a driver they say struck an Anderson police car early Thursday afternoon.
SCHP reports the collision happened around 12:18 p.m. on US-76. Troopers say the police car was in the median of the road facing north at the time when another car traveling north crossed into the median, hitting the patrol car from behind.
Troopers report the officer and the other driver were transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Anderson PD says their officer suffered non-life threatening injuries, but otherwise is fine.
