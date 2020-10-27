LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina)- The South Carolina Highway Patrol released the details of a fatal collision that took place last week in Laurens County.
Troopers say that the driver of a Ford four-door sedan was travelling easy on South Carolina Highway 418 when he turned left on to Cooper's Bridge Rd. and collided with a motorcycle travelling west on the same highway.
According to SCHP, the driver of the motorcycle was ejected during the collision and did not have a helmet on. Troopers say that he succumbed to injuries on Tuesday.
The Laurens County Coroner's Office identified the victim as 23-year-old Michael Hunt of Woodruff.
SCHP announced that the driver of the Ford, 40-year-old Chavis Barksdale of Fountain Inn, is being charged with failure to yield at an intersection.
MORE NEWS:US task force proposes starting colorectal cancer screening at age 45
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.