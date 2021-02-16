ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the SC Highway Patrol on Tuesday asked the community for any information on an early morning hit-and-run that sent a pedestrian to the hospital with serious injuries.
Troopers said the crash happened around 3:15 a.m. at the intersection of SC-20 and SC-8.
Troopers believe the vehicle involved may have been turning from SC-20 onto SC-8 eastbound when the pedestrian was hit.
At this time, troopers do not know the make or model of the vehicle involved.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC, or the SCHP at 864-241-1000 or 1-800-768-1503.
