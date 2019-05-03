LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The South Carolina Highway Patrol is seeking information on a reported collision, where a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle that left the scene.
The collision took place just after 8:30 pm on Thursday May 2nd, troopers say.
The suspected vehicle is a Chevrolet SUV, that is either dark red or dark grey. The vehicle left the scene traveling south on Trinity Church Road.
The vehicle should have damage to the right front and passenger side. The passenger side mirror should also be missing.
If you have any information about this collision or about the vehicle of interest, contact the South Carolina Highway Patrol at 864-241-1000 or call Laurens Crime Stoppers at 864-68-CRIME.
MORE NEWS
Police investigating possible connection between chase suspects and double homicide at Anderson apartments
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.