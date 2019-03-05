Greenville County (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is asking for assistance locating a driver they say is responsible for a hit-and-run that occurred on January 20, 2019.
According to troopers, the accident happened on US 25 north near McKinney Road around 9:09 p.m.
Troopers say a moped was struck by a truck the suspect was a 1998-2005 Chevrolet S-10 truck, white in color. Troopers say the driver of the moped died as a result of the collision and the truck fled the scene.
The highway patrol is asking the public to be on the look out for a similar vehicle, and that it may have damage to the front of the vehicle and possibly the undercarriage.
Anyone with information is asked to call 864-241-1000 or 1-800-768-1503 or Crime Stoppers at !-888-CRIME-SC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.