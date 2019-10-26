SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A person has died after an ATV accident in Spartanburg County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The fatal crash happened just after 10:40 p.m. on Foster Mill Circle. Troopers say an ATV crashed after over correcting and overturning, ejecting three occupants.
Two were transported for their injuries. The other individual unfortunately passed away after the crash.
Later, the coroner identified the individual as 24-year-old Jordan Hunter Thornton.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.
Deputies: Death investigation underway after man found with puncture wound in Piedmont
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.