GENERIC - Crash 1

(file photo | Associated Press)

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The South Carolina Highway Patrol says an ATV operator passed away early Sunday morning after their vehicle ran off the roadway and overturned. 

According to troopers, the accident happened around 1 a.m. on Walden Circle. 

They say the ATV ran off the roadway, hit a culvert and overturned. The driver  unfortunately passed away on scene. Their identity has not yet been released. 

Stay with FOX Carolina for more. 

MORE NEWS: 

NWS to survey area of Greenville County following Saturday night's severe weather

Gov. McMaster, SC lawmakers join Prisma Health in unloading 1.5 million masks for healthcare professionals

Copyright 2020 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.