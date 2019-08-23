GRAY COURT, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers said a teen driver has been cited for driving too fast for conditions after striking and killing a cyclist in Laurens County.
It happened Thursday around 7:25 p.m. along SC 101, 1.3 miles north of Gray Court.
Troopers said a 16-year-old was driving a 2015 Nissan that struck the bicycle from behind.
The cyclist, who troopers said was wearing a helmet, died at the scene.
The coroner has not yet released the name of the deceased.
MORE NEWS - Justin Bieber and bride reportedly planning wedding ceremony in South Carolina
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.