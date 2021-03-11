RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina)- The North Carolina Highway Patrol Says that a suspect has been arrested for impersonating law enforcement.
Highway Patrol says they received two reports of a "blue light bandit" on US Highway 74 during February 27 and 28 in Rutherford County where the suspect was reportedly attempting to stop drivers.
After an investigation, troopers identified the suspect as 52-year-old James Douglas Miller of Charlotte, North Carolina.
NCHP says that Miller was served a warrant on Thursday when he also received a $25,000 secured bond.
Highway Patrol says that suspects like Miller can erode the public's trust in law enforcement.
Miller is charged with felony impersonation of a law enforcement officer, according to troopers.
NCHP says that drivers who are unsure if they are being pulled over by legitimate law enforcement should activate their four-way flashers and drive and pull over in a well lit, public area.
MORE NEWS: DSS officials urge households to validate addresses to ensure proper delivery of P-EBT cards
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.