SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The South Carolina Highway Patrol has charged a driver after an individual was struck and killed on a moped along Asheville Highway.
The crash took place on August 23, around 6:25 in the morning.
The driver, a man from Boiling Springs, was driving a pick up truck heading westward, struck another driver on a moped, injuring him.
The moped driver was transported to the hospital, where they unfortunately passed away.
The Boiling Springs man was charged with driving too fast for conditions.
The coroner has not yet releases the name of the deceased
