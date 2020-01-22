WOODRUFF, SC (FOX Carolina) – Troopers with the SC Highway Patrol said both westbound lanes of I-26 and one eastbound lane was blocked near Woodruff Wednesday afternoon.
The lane closure was near Exit 38.
According to SC 511, road construction is happening in the area and is expected to clear by 5 p.m.
