Ware Place, SC (FOX Carolina) - Monday morning, troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol were called to the scene of a crash on Reedy Fork Road near S.C. 418 in southern Greenville County.
According to troopers, the accident happened around 8:35 a.m. and involved at least one person being ejected from a vehicle, and also involved a pickup truck hauling a trailer with a Bobcat, which overturned and caught on fire.
Troopers said the Ford Super Duty pulling the trailer was trying to avoid hitting a box truck that had ran a stop sign and ended up hitting a Budweiser van head on.
The driver and a passenger of the van were taken to the hospital. So was the driver of the Super Duty.
The box truck was not involved in the crash, but the driver of the vehicle was cited for disregarding a traffic control device.
The road was blocked while crews worked to clear the wreckage but highway patrol reopened the road just before 11:30 a.m.
More news: Greenville County deputies say a missing 26-year-old man has been located and is safe
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.