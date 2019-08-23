SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – Troopers said a school bus driver was ticketed Friday morning after a school bus and motorcycle collided in Spartanburg County
The crash happened on East Main Street at Plainview Drive just after 8 a.m.
Troopers said the bus was attempting to turn left onto Plainview Drive and was struck by an oncoming motorcycle.
The motorcycle rider was taken to the hospital.
Troopers said the students on the bus were not hurt.
The bus driver was cited for failure to yield.
