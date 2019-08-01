Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - Thursday morning troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol were called to a crash off Southport Road.
According to troopers, the accident happened after a train and car collided around 5:40 a.m.
The accident happened near the intersection of Southport Road and Whitestone Road.
We're told injuries are involved, but at this time we don't know how severe they are or what led up to the accident.
We have a crew on the way and we've reached out to highway patrol for more information. We'll update as more information comes in.
