CHEROKEE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The South Carolina Highway Patrol says that a former fugitive is in custody and was wanted for multiple charges after a car chase with troopers.
Troopers say that George Cleveland Scott was approached by the SCHP during a traffic stop on I-85. Upon discovering that Scott was a wanted fugitive, SCHP says a car chase ensued that ended along South Carolina Highway 92.
Scott then tried to flee on foot but was apprehended by authorities.
Scott is being charged with failure to stop for blue lights, speeding, possession of marijuana and being a fugitive from justice.
