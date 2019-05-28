Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol were called to a crash along US 25 early Tuesday morning.
According to troopers, the crash involved four vehicles, including a Greenville County Deputy's patrol car.
Troopers say a car traveling north on Augusta Road ran off the side of the road striking a disabled vehicle, knocking it into the southbound lanes. Troopers say at this time, two cars were traveling southbound on Augusta Road, including a sheriff's deputy, and both of those drivers crashed into the disabled car.
Highway patrol says after being struck multiple times, the disabled car burst into flames, becoming engulfed and partially setting the deputy's car on fire.
Troopers say both the deputy and the driver of the vehicle traveling south were wearing their seatbelts, but the deputy had to be transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The driver traveling north that struck the disabled vehicle was also transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
At this time troopers say charges are pending.
Our crew on scene says Duke Energy is there to repair a power pole, but it's unclear at this time if it's because of the crash.
