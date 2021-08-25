GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - A car overturned into a building in Greenville County Wednesday morning, according to the South Carolina Highway patrol.
Just before 10 a.m. Wednesday, one car was driving northbound on SC 291 when the driver rear-ended another vehicle turning right onto SC 291 from a private drive, according to troopers.
The vehicle that was rear-ended lost control, went across Worley Road and hit the Carolinas Center for Oral & Facial Surgery building.
Troopers said there weren't any patients in the building at the time of the crash. However, the drivers of both vehicles where taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
