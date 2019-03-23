CHEROKEE CO., SC (FOX Carolina) - A car crashed into a Cherokee County restaurant early Saturday morning, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Troopers reported the crash around 2:30 am on Hyatt Street near Corporate Drive just west of Gaffney.
Troopers say a 2013 Dodge four-door car and 2003 Chevrolet SUV were headed northbound on Hyatt Street when they collided.
The crash sent the Dodge into the Varsity Square Wings and Grill on Hyatt Street.
Highway Patrol says the driver of the Dodge ran from the scene.
The driver of the SUV was injured and taken to Cherokee Medical Center.
The accident is currently under investigation.
Stay with FOX Carolina for more.
MORE NEWS
California avocados being recalled in North Carolina for possible listeria contamination
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.