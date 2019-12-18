Pickens County (FOX Carolina) - Tuesday night, troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol were called to the scene of a fatal collision in Pickens County.
According to troopers, the accident involved a Black Honda Accord and happened somewhere along Highway 187 around 11:52 p.m.
Troopers say the driver was traveling north on S.C. 187 when they ran off the right side of the road, struck a culvert and overturned. Highway patrol says the driver was not wearing a seatbelt, and as a result was ejected from the vehicle.
We're told the driver died on scene. The coroner's office has not yet released the driver's identity.
We'll update as more information becomes available.
