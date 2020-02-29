GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The South Carolina Highway Patrol announced early Saturday that they've made an arrest in a fatal accident that left one person dead on February 15.
According to troopers, a 2010 Ford Mustang was traveling north along Haywood Road near Howell Road when it went off the right side of the roadway around 11:40 p.m.
Troopers say it struck several trees before overturning.
One person passed away, and the other was transported to an area hospital for their injuries.
The Greenville County Coroner later identified the deceased as 21-year-old Daniel Anthony Murray Jr. of Simpsonville.
Troopers investigated the accident with the assistance of their MAIT Team. Through their investigation, they arrested and charged 20-year-old Timothy Ethan Shirley, of Simpsonville, with felony DUI resulting in death.
He is also charged with possession of fraudulent identification. Shirley currently resides at the Greenville County Detention Center, awaiting a bond hearing.
The Wade Hampton Fire Department and Greenville County EMS assisted with the crash.
(1) comment
Speed kills.
