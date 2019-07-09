GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers said a man was arrested after a traffic stop led to a chase that ended in a crash on I-85 Monday night.
Troopers said they attempted to pull over a Ford Fusion for speeding on White Horse Road near I-85.
Instead of stopping, troopers said the Fusion kept speeding onto I-85 North and then ran off the road near the Augusta Road exit ramp, crashing into a concrete wall and then into a ravine.
The coroner's office says that 30-year-old Michael Mansell, a passenger in the Fusion, died at the scene.
Troopers said the driver, 30-year-old Kent Washington, was taken to the hospital and later booked into the Greenville County jail.
Troopers said Washington was charged with failure to stop for blue lights resulting in death.
The Greenville County Detention Center website shows Washington was also charged with felony DUI and failure to appear by the Greenville County Sheriff's Office.
