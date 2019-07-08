GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A driver in a fatal crash along White Horse Road has now been arrested, Highway Patrol released to media.
Troopers said the crash happened on White Horse Road at Farris Bridge Road and tragically claimed the life of a Jasmine Dodson, who was a mother, teacher, and beloved wife.
Troopers say she was killed when a tractor trailer collided with the driver side door of her vehicle, troopers say.
Inside the car were her two small children.
Troopers say the driver of the tractor trailer was identified as 40-year-old Jared Brandon Collier.
Collier is now facing charges of reckless homicide death, injury by vehicle.
