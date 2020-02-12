Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol along with firefighters from the Townville Fire Department were on scene of a semi-truck crash along I-85 in Anderson County.
According to troopers, the crash happened on I-85 in the southbound lanes near mile marker 11. We're told the crash happened just before 6 a.m., and left some lanes closed for about three hours while crews worked the scene.
Troopers say the 2020 freight-liner was pulling a tractor trailer went off the left side of the road, struck a cable barrier, guardrail and then a bridge pillar.
SCHP charged the truck operator with driving too fast for conditions.
Luckily, firefighters and troopers say there were no injuries involved in the crash.
Townville Fire Department and Fork Rescue Squad were on scene assisting troopers with the crash according to a post on the Townville Fire Department's Facebook page.
First responders asked drivers to use extreme caution when approaching or entering southbound traffic from the ramp.
