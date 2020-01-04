CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a hit-and-run collision that left a man dead, but the coroner says troopers have since arrested a suspect.
Coroner Dennis Fowler says it happened along Hwy. 150, also known as Pacolet Highway, just before 7 p.m. Fowler says the car struck 34-year-old Jerry Joe Moore II of Gaffney while he was walking south on the side of the roadway. The car was also headed south, and ran off the right side of the roadway, striking a trash can and mailbox before hitting Moore according to a witness.
Moore was taken to Cherokee Medical Center, but died on arrival.
The witness described the car as a 1994 Honda Accord, which helped Cherokee County deputies find the suspect driver at a home along Cowpens-Pacolet Highway and take them into custody, according to Fowler.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says they've charged the driver, now identified as Eddie Arledge, with the following:
- Hit and Run involving death
- Felony DUI
- Driving under suspension
Moore sustained multiple body trauma in the incident. An autopsy will be performed to aid in the investigation, which the coroner's office continues to progress along with South Carolina Highway Patrol.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.