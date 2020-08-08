GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a motorcyclist is dead, and a driver has been charged after a collision Friday night.
According to troopers, the incident occurred on Woodruff Road near Verdin Road around 10:26 p.m.
They say the driver of a 2016 Chevrolet Camero was attempting to turn left onto Verdin Road from Woodruff Road when they collided with a 2020 Yamaha Motorcycle, traveling east on Woodruff Road.
The motorcyclist unfortunately passed away at the scene. Their identity has yet to be released.
SCHP charged the Camero driver, identified as 51-year-old David Lownsbery of Simpsonville, with felony DUI resulting in death and open container.
