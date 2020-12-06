BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina)- Troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol say they responded to a fatal hit and run involving a pedestrian on Pisgah View Rd. in Buncombe County on Saturday night.
According to troopers, a vehicle that was driving north on Pisgah View Rd. and at around 7:00 pm, struck a pedestrian in the roadway, and left the scene after the incident after the collision.
Troopers say that the victim was 54-year-old Jasper Palmore of Asheville.
Carter Allen Vanhoose of Candler was charged with Felony Hit and Run: Serious Injury and Death, according to SCHP.
The investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.
