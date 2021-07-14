OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- A man was charged with driving under the influence after he fled the scene of a wreck that hospitalized a woman Saturday, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The suspect was identified by troopers as 25-year-old Bradley Barnett.
According to Highway Patrol, Barnett was driving along Highway 11 when he ran off the road, overcorrected and crashed into a Cadillac SUV head on.
Troopers said Barnett then tried to flee the scene on foot after the wreck but was arrested by local law enforcement.
Booking information from the Oconee County Detention Center also shows that Barnett is charged with hit and run causing great bodily injury.
