GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers said a man was charged with driving under the influence and other offenses after a deadly crash early Thursday morning in Greenville County.
Troopers said the crash happened at 4:22 a.m. on Rutherford Road near Greer.
Troopers said a Chevy SUV crossed the center line and struck a Nissan head-on.
The driver of the Nissan died after becoming trapped in the vehicle.
The coroner has not yet released the victim’s name.
The driver of the SUV, 20-year-old Elias Medina of Greenville, was also taken to the hospital.
Troopers said Medina was arrested and charged with felony DUI involving death, failure to register a vehicle, and operating an uninsured vehicle.
