GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) A driver who deputies said fled after colliding with a Greenville County deputy's vehicle has been arrested, troopers said Tuesday.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports the collision occurred around 3:50 p.m. Monday on Gridley Street near Tampa Street.
Our crew on scene observed the deputy vehicle had collided with a residence, while another vehicle was disabled in front of Calvary First Baptist Church.
Troopers said the deputy was traveling down Tampa Street when a car ran a stop sign and collided with the deputy's vehicle - pushing it into a home.
Thankfully, the Sheriff's Office says their deputy is alright.
Deputies were able to track down the suspect, who's now been identified as Adam Ceylan, and arrest him on January 7.
Ceylan faces two charges from highway patrol. They are as follows:
- Failure to Yield
- Hit & Run Attended Vehicle
He's currently being held at the Greenville County Detention Center.
