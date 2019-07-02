Seneca, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Oconee County Coroner's Office were called to the scene of a home after a car crash Monday night.
According to the coroner's office, the SCHP had set up a license check point at the intersection of Wells Highway and Owens Road when a vehicle traveling east on Wells Highway approached the checkpoint and did not stop.
Highway Patrol pursued the vehicle that the coroner says went through an intersection at Clemson Boulevard, the crashed into the basement of a home.
Sheriff Mike Crenshaw of the Oconee County Sheriff's Office identified the driver as 19-year-old El-Asia Hassian Muhammad of Easley.
According to the coroner, the Crown Victoria Muhammad was driving struck and killed a woman, identified as 39-year-old Vanessa Leanne Neimeyer, who was asleep in bed at the time of the incident.
Coroner Karl Addis said Neimeyer was pinned under the car and died at the scene.
Neimeyer lived in the home with her mother and grandmother, Addis said.
We spoke to Neimeyer's mother, Shirley Neimeyer, who said,"I'm in shock and I'm hurt, but I'm not angry right now. I just want God to take care of everybody. And everybody's family and watch over all of us, and everybody learn something from it."
Neimeyer's cousin tells FOX Carolina she was a casting director who had worked on high profile projects in North Carolina as well as South Carolina including "The Conjuring" and "East Bound and Down."
The collision is being investigated by the Oconee County Sheriff’s Department with assistance from the Greenville County Sheriff’s Department.
Muhammad is being held at the Oconee County Detention Center.
Troopers said Muhammad ran from the scene of the crash but was quickly arrested. He is charged with failure to stop for blue light resulting in death and driving under suspension.
Oconee County deputies said additional charges from their agency are pending.
Troopers said a passenger was also riding in the vehicle. That person was detained at the scene. No word if that person will face charges.
