GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Troopers with the SC Highway Patrol said a chase on I-85 ended in a crash on an exit ramp.
A trooper tried to pull over a speeding vehicle on I-85 North just before 1 p.m.
A chase ensued and ended when troopers said the vehicle being chased crashed on the ramp for Exit 48.
The ramp was closed to drivers for a time while troopers said Greenville County deputies investigated the accident.
MORE NEWS - Huge snake found at Upstate farm, owners believe it may have been a python
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.