Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating a crash that happened early Monday morning in Spartanburg County.
According to troopers, the crash happened around 2 a.m. on US 221 and involved suspect being pursued by the Duncan Police Department.
Highway Patrol tells us a 2014 Chrysler was traveling north on US 221 attempting to evade law enforcement when it ran off the left side of the roadway, overturning and striking a tree. Troopers say after hitting the tree, the vehicle overturned again, slamming into the Jerry Bishop Body Shop causing extensive damage to the building.
We're told both the driver and passenger in the vehicle were hurt and taken to the hospital.
We've reached out to the Duncan Police Department for additional details and for any charges the driver is facing.
