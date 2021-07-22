GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a child is injured after they were hit by a vehicle in Greenville County.
Troopers say the hit and run incident happened on Old Easley Bridge Road when the child attempted to cross from an eastbound direction, while the vehicle was traveling north. They say the vehicle hit the child and fled the scene.
Troopers are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to call SCHP at 864-241-1000 or *Hp (*47).
This is all the information we have at this time. We will update this article when we learn more.
