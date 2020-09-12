Crash along N. Pleasantburg Drive

Crash along N. Pleasantburg Drive

 (FOX Carolina/ September 12, 2020)

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Part of a Greenville County roadway was blocked off after a collision unfolded Saturday afternoon.

FOX Carolina anchor Cody Alcorn saw the scene on N. Pleasantburg Drive near Furman Hall Road just before 4:20 p.m. He reports multiple cars are involved with law enforcement on scene, and that Pleasantburg Drive was closed in both directions.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating, noting in their real-time traffic tool it happened around 4:06 p.m. Troopers tell us all but one lane was blocked.

Stay tuned for updates.

