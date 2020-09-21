SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said a four car collision blocked roadways in Simpsonville on Monday afternoon.
SCHP's collision tracker website indicates the collision was reported around 3:00 p.m. on Hwy 14, near Harts Lane.
Troopers said a truck traveling with a utility trailer struck another vehicle and caused a chain reaction collision leading to a blocked roadway.
Highway patrol said two people were transported to the hospital for non-threatening injuries and two others were transported for minor injuries.
A FOX Carolina photojournalist on scene said the crash has been cleared.
