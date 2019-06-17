ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A collision has left Highway 153 and Assembly Drive blocked Monday evening, SCHP says.
The collision was reported just after 11:15 p.m.
Injuries have been reported, troopers say.
The coroner has not been requested to the scene.
Stay with FOX Carolina as we learn more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.