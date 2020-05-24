SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A collision is blocking the left lane along I-85, Exit 80NB on Sunday afternoon, troopers say.
The collision was called in just before 3:30 p.m.
Injuries are reported.
Drivers are asking to drive with caution as South Carolina Highway Patrol works the scene.
