MARIETTA, SC (FOX Carolina)- Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol say that a pedestrian died after being struck by a SUV on Friday night.
According to SCHP, the SUV was travelling west on Geer Hwy. when the vehicle struck a pedestrian in the road.
The victim was transported to the hospital where they passed away, Highway Patrol says.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more about this incident.
(0) comments
