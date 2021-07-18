WILLIAMSTON, SC (FOX Carolina)- Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol confirmed that one person died in a fatal wreck in the early hours of Sunday morning.
SCHP says that the incident occurred at around 4:01 a.m. when a 2014 Dodge pickup truck was travelling west along Pelzer Highway and ran off of the left side of the road and struck a guardrail.
Troopers say that the vehicle then ran off of the right side of the road and struck a tree.
According to Highway Patrol, the victim was not seat belted and was ejected from the vehicle.
The victim died on scene, troopers confirmed.
As of this writing, the victim has not yet been identified by the coroner.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
