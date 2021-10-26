SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol say that a person died during a wreck on Goldmine Road on Tuesday.
According to a report from troopers, the incident happened at about 4:24 a.m. when a Chevrolet SUV ran off the left side of Goldmine Road, struck an embankment, overturned and hit a utility pole.
The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected during the crash, troopers confirmed.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
MORE NEWS: Overturned semi creating road block on Pelham Road, troopers say
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.