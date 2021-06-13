WOODRUFF, SC (FOX Carolina)- Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol confirmed that one person died after succumbing to injuries from a single vehicle collision along US-221 near Harris Bridge Rd.
According to SCHP, the driver of a 2007 Chevrolet pickup was traveling south on US-221 when the vehicle traveled off of the right side of the road, and eventually traveled off the left side of the road after the driver lost control of the truck.
Troopers say that the vehicle struck a pole and overturned. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle during the incident, SCHP says.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
