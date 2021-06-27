GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina)- The South Carolina Highway Patrol says that troopers responded to a multi-vehicle wreck that left two people injured on Sunday along I-85 southbound near mile marker 91.
Troopers say that a motorcycle collided with the back of an SUV. Shortly after, another motorcycle collided with the first motorcycle.
SCHP says that one victim was transported to hospital by helicopter and the other was transported via ambulance.
Highway Patrol says that traffic in the area should be clearing up in a short time.
