BLACKSBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- A passenger involved in a wreck along Interstate 85 northbound near the 101 mile marker early Sunday morning has died due to injuries, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
According to troopers, a 2020 Nissan pathfinder was travelling along I-85 near Blacksburg and ran off the right side of the road before eventually colliding with an unoccupied vehicle on the shoulder of the road.
Highway Patrol says that the driver of the Nissan was uninjured in the incident, while the passenger was transported to the hospital for injuries where they died Monday.
Stay tuned as we work to learn the identity of the victim.
