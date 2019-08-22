Troopers: Construction knocks down power pole on I-85, causes outages and traffic backup

Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Part of I-85 in Greenville was shutdown early Thursday morning after a construction crew working on the Gateway Project knocked down a power pole, according to Highway Patrol.
Trooper Joe Hovis said the power pole was somehow knocked down at Exit 51 northbound just before 1 a.m.
Our crew saw a large backup on the interstate and was told I-85 was shutdown around the Exit 51-53 area. Traffic was being diverted.
At least one driver drove over the wire and suffered a minor injury, Hovis said.
Lines were moved out of the road way.
Our crew also saw businesses in the Woodruff Road area, like Academy Sports, with no power.
Duke Energy is reporting around 1,000 outages in that area.
Crews had been working overnight to place concrete beams on the new bridge from I-385 south to Woodruff Road.
Stay with Fox Carolina for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.