GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Highway Patrol and the coroner's office are investigating after a bicyclist died after getting hit by a car on White Horse Road Monday evening.
Greenville County Coroner Parks Evans said his office responded to 6112 White Horse Road for an accident involving a bicycle.
The bicyclist was taken to the hospital where they later passed away on Wednesday morning at 5:13 a.m., according to the coroner. The victim has not yet been identified at this time.
This case remains under investigation by the coroner's office and Highway Patrol.
